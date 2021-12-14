Netflix India Subscription Starts From Rs. 149; Can It Take On Amazon Prime, Hotstar? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix is one of the popular streaming platforms but has been considered a tad bit expensive when compared to plans from other platforms. Things are changing now at Netflix India as it has just slashed the price of its plans. Now, the popular Netflix mobile-only plan starts from just Rs. 149 against its previous price tag of Rs. 199.

Netflix India Subscription Price Slashed

Netflix offers the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans in India. Additionally, the Mobile plan is available in India. Here, the Netflix mobile plan starts from Rs. 149 against its original price of Rs. 199. The Netflix Basic plan in India was earlier available for Rs. 499. This plan has received a whopping price slash, bringing down the cost to just Rs. 199.

Next, the Netflix Standard plan is priced at Rs. 499 against its original price of Rs. 499. Lastly, the Netflix Premium plan is now available for Rs. 649 against its previous cost of Rs. 799. The Netflix subscriptions' new price is effective starting today, December 14.

Netflix Plan Price Drop: Can It Take On Amazon Prime, Hotstar?

Naturally, Netflix is aiming to expand its user base in India and this price drop alert is the new way to beat the competition. Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar come close in competition with Netflix, and they have a large user base in India. Not to mention, both Hotstar and Prime Video offer a lot of regional content as well.

Moreover, when we compare the subscription price of Amazon Prime and Hotstar, it is significantly cheaper. For instance, Amazon Prime membership starts from Rs. 129 for the monthly plan. The Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for a year costs Rs. 499. Both these plans are much cheaper than Netflix's monthly plan of Rs. 149 now.

Nevertheless, Netflix has been growing in popularity in recent times. Popular movies and shows have attracted people's attention. At the same time, Netflix offers a wider platform with global content. The new Netflix Games is also another feature that's unique here. With the new price drop, more people might join the Netflix platform.

Best Mobiles in India