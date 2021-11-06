Are Netflix Games Coming Apple iPhones? Features oi-Vivek

Netflix recently launched yet another sub-product -- Netflix Games, where, the premium OTT platform is now offering five free games to the Netflix subscribers. As of now, the service is only available for Android smartphones and tablets. Are Netflix Games coming to iPhones and iPads? Here is our opinion on the same.

Netflix Games Details

As a part of the launch, Netflix has released Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). All these games are now available for Netflix users on Android smartphones and tablets.

As one can speculate, most of these titles are based on the popular shows on Netflix. All five games offer an ad-free gaming experience with no in-game purchase. Do note that, these games will not be available for kid profiles and these are adult-only games.

Netflix Games For iPhones And iPads

Netflix Games will come for iPhones and iPads in the coming days. However, as of now, there is no information on when these games will be made available for Apple devices. As of now, it is unclear if these games will be available via the Apple App Store or users will be able to download these directly from the Netflix app.

Apple has a strict policy, and it does not allow users to install apps from any platform other than Apple App Store. This means Netflix could upload all these games to the App Store and then use Netflix credentials to authenticate the user.

Hence, Netflix Games are likely to be listed on the Apple App Store for free of cost, where, any user can download them. However, to play these titles, one has to use Netflix credentials to get into the actual game.

More Games On Their Way

Do note that, Netflix currently does not allow users to sign-up from Apple devices, as Apple takes a 30 percent cut from each transaction as a platform fee. Hence, it is really interesting to know how Netflix will incorporate Netflix Games on Apple iPhones and iPads, as, the company has a huge number of users.

