Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 500 With OTT Benefits

These days, telecom operators lure subscribers by providing attractive freebies that come along with their plans. Mostly, these companies provide bundled OTT subscriptions for free along with their plans. As there is an increase in video consumption and use of OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5 among others, telecom operators offer a free subscription to these apps and services with their plans.

Given that there are many plans for subscribers to choose from, it depends on the benefits that they get that make them choose a plan. Here, we have listed the best postpaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Vi and Airtel under Rs. 500 that provide bundled OTT subscriptions for free.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans With OTT Apps

Reliance Jio, the fastest-growing telecom operator offers a free subscription to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video with a slew of postpaid plans. The cost of these plans are priced at Rs. 199 onwards.

Firstly, the Jio Rs. 199 postpaid plan offers 25GB of data for its subscribers. This plan offers other benefits including voice calling without any limit, free access to Jio apps and 100 SMS apart from OTT apps.

Another plan is the Reliance Jio Rs. 399 postpaid plan bundles 75GB of data, unlimited voice calling benefits, up to 200GB data rollover and access to all Jio apps. There are OTT subscription benefits such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Amazon Prime Video.

Airtel Postpaid Plans With OTT Apps

Bharti Airtel provides a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon PRime Video with its Rs. 499 postpaid plan. Other benefits offered by this plan are 75GB of data, up to 200GB of data rollover, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Another notable Airtel postpaid plan that offers bundled OTT subscriptions include Rs. 599 plan providing 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS each day for 56 days. This plan offers access to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream. Notably, none of the Airtel postpaid plans offer a bundled Netflix subscription.

Vi Postpaid Plans With OTT Apps

Vi aka Vodafone Idea provides Rs. 499 postpaid plan, which offers 75GB of data, 100 free SMS and unlimited calling benefits. There is a data rollout benefit of up to 200GB, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. If you want o access Netflix from any Vodafone plan, then you need to subscribe to RedX plan offered by the company.

