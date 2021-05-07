Netflix N-Plus Service Might Soon Launch With Exclusive Content; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Vivek

Netflix is already one of the most expensive streaming services available in India. One has to pay at least 199 for the base package or as much as Rs. 799 per month for the 4K plan. The service offers a wide range of content that not many other streaming platforms can match. If you are a Netflix user and want to experience the best of Netflix, then you might have to shell out a little more than Rs. 799, as the company has officially increased the subscription price in select countries.

Netflix is currently conducting an online survey, asking users about opinion on Netflix N-Plus, possibly one of the biggest additions coming to Netflix. This plan is expected to offer features like a curated movie playlist, podcasts, how-to, and more.

When the publication protocol inquired about the same, a Netflix spokesperson said that the survey has been done as a part of regular efforts to know more from the users on what they want from Netflix and hasn't either accepted or denied the existence of possible Netflix N-Plus service.

Though Netflix is not new to producing behind-the-scene, interviews, podcasts, and other original content, the company has been using platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook to publish these contents, as a part of Netflix promotion, to lure more users in the service.

Moreover, it is said that users will be able to post their reviews and opinions about the content available on Netflix on this unified platform. This will allow fellow or would-be Netflix users to engage with each other to create a platform like Facebook.

N-Plus Could Be A Free Service

Given the speculated features, N-Plus could be a free service from Netflix. However, as of now, there is no information if N-Plus will be incorporated into the native app or it will be developed into a new app and website. This also means, all the special Netflix content might first arrive on N-Plus rather than Instagram or YouTube.

Given the current world we live in, most users are now dependent on platforms like Netflix for entertainment, and the OTT platforms are seeing massive traffic, which is going to get bigger in the coming days. Industry leaders like Netflix are now definitely planning to make use of this premium crowd to create various products using the same.

