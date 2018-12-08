New Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker with touchscreen could be in the making

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker is quite popular. Now, it looks like the company is prepping on the next-generation model. We say so as a new version of this speaker has been spotted at the Bluetooth certification database. The listing reveals some of the key features of this upcoming product.

As per a report by MySmartPrice citing Bluetooth SIG, the Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker is all set to get a successor. This next-generation speaker has appeared for Bluetooth certification. From the listing, it is clear that the Mi AI Speaker might arrive with a touchscreen but we cannot be certain until there is an official confirmation.

Xiaomi sells several variants of the Mi AI Speaker. One of the variants is the Mi AI Speaker Mini with a small form factor. The company also offers many earphones, headphones and wireless speakers in its portfolio.

Going by the listing dated December 7, 2018 on the Bluetooth certification database, it mentions a Xiaomi wireless speaker without a codename. The listing also shows that the company is getting the Mi AI Speaker certified and that it comes with a touchscreen as well. In addition to this, the listing also notes all the possible Bluetooth communication protocols such as Low Energy Link Layer, A/V Remote Control Profile, Low Energy RF PHY and others. These hint that the upcoming Mi AI Speaker from Xiaomi will have a chip supporting Bluetooth 5.0.

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker lineup gets revamped

Xiaomi Mi AI Speaker throws a tough challenge to the Amazon Echo lineup and other AI-powered speakers in the market. Basically, such speakers connect to the internet and provide virtual assistance to the users. As the next-generation model with a touchscreen is alleged to be in the making, it looks like the company is all set for some major innovation in this space. If it comes with a touchscreen, then it can compete against the likes of Lenovo Smart Display, Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot. Notably, we have come across rumors regarding an AI-powered touchscreen speaker in the making by Google as well.