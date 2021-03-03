Just In
New Xiaomi Mi TV With MediaTek t31 Chipset Appears On Google Play Console
Xiaomi is one of the most popular brands when it comes to gadgets in India, which now includes a wide range of goods including smartphones, smart TVs, fitness trackers, and so on. It looks like the company is further expanding its product offer in the country with a new Mi TV, which was spotted on the Google Play Console.
New Mi TV Spotted
The Google Play Console listing has revealed a couple of key details about the new Mi TV. The new Mi TV will draw power from the MediaTek t31 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and Mali G52 GPU. The chipset packs four ARM Cortex A-55 cores, which enables a faster response rate.
Other features listed on the Google Play Console include FHD (1920×1080) resolution and a screen density of 320. The upcoming new Mi TV will run the Android 10 platform with several in-built apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and so on. The image on the listing isn't clear and looks a lot like a placeholder.
New Mi TV: What To Expect
Reports speculate the rumored new Mi TV could be part of the Mi TV 4X series. Moreover, the new Mi TV appeared with the codename 'Croods' after the popular animated movie. Xiaomi is known to codename its smart TV range after movies, and we previously saw TVs codenamed Amelie and Dangal.
From the looks of it, the new Mi TV could be a mid-range smart TV, which could follow the launch of the Mi QLED TV that debuted back in December 2020. For all we know, the upcoming Mi TV could be a stark contrast to the QLED TV, which flaunted a 55-inch Dolby Vision with a 96 percent screen-to-body ratio.
That said, the new Mi TV could pack some premium features like Dolby Atmos and even Dolby Vision support. However, its screen size could be much smaller. Since the new Mi TV has appeared on the Google Play Console now, we expect to know more details in the coming days. Until then, we advise you to take it with a grain of salt.
(via)
