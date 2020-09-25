Next-Generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite Officially Launched With Enhanced Performance News oi-Vivek

Amazon has unveiled two new products in the Fire TV category -- the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite. The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable casting device from Amazon that does not skimp on features.

Both products are already available for pre-order on Amazon, and these are also the first Fire TV stick to come with a new and improved user-interface, which will be rolled out to select Fire TV Sticks on a later date.

With the new UI, the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite can help users with content discovery. It allows users to jump between the apps, and it also comes with an improved content search experience that uses various streaming platforms to get the best possible result.

Fire TV OS now supports user profiles, allowing consumers to set up to six members of a household, where they can maintain individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more. One can switch from one profile to another just by saying "Alexa, switch to my profile" and Alexa will recognize the voice and switch into the profile of the current user.

Fire TV Stick Lite Features

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable streaming device from the company, and it retails for Rs. 2,999 in India. Even though it is an entry-level product, it does support HDR and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. The company also claims that the Fire TV Stick Lite is 50% more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick.

Fire TV Stick Features

The Fire TV Stick is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. It is capable of streaming 1080 content at 60fps with support for HDR. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi for faster and seamless streaming experience and it also supports Dolby Atmos on select channels. On top of that, the Fire TV Stick uses 50 percent less power when compared to a previous generation Fire TV Stick and it costs Rs. 3,999 in India.

