    Noble Skiodo announces 32-inch Smart TV in India: Everything you need to know

    Noble Skiodo announces its latest 32-inch Smart TV in India in the budget segment. Here is the highlight of the TV.

    By
    |

    Noble Skiodo, announced its latest 32inch INT intelligent HD ready Smart TV 'NB32INT01' in India in association with Flipkart. The newly launched Smart TV is equipped with a host of functionalities, high-quality pictures and super slim design. The smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999.

    Noble Skiodo announces 32-inch Smart TV in India: All you need know

     

    While talking about the design the TV features ultra-slim bezel design, along with the flat screen, which makes it look elegant. The 32-inches screen comes with a resolution of 1366 x 768pixels and A+ grade panel with Zero dots along with dynamic contrast ratio of 200000:1 the Smart TV brings fantastic clarity, crisp HD Visuals and Bright colors.

    The company claims that the Smart TV arrives with a Superior Audio Precision with 20W inbuilt speakers, which is exclusively designed for the Indian Markets. The Dual Built-in box shape speakers create a wider and louder range to deliver surround sound using Dolby decoder technology, boosting TV sound quality.

    To ensure the seamless experience to its users without any lags, the company has used Cortex A53 processor with 1GB RAM + 8GB internal storage, maximizing your interface with the Smart TV.

    Noble Skiodo announces 32-inch Smart TV in India: All you need know

    Moreover, users can also access their smartphone content on the TV without connecting it with an HDMI cable with the help of in-built Miracast support. The Smart TV also boasts over Rs. 500 inbuilt apps, bringing seamless home entertainment experience, just a click away.

     

    On the connectivity part, the Smart TV offers 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB port, Wi-Fi and LAN. The Smart TV also comes with a Smart Remote which has a mouse cursor that makes navigation and surfing at ease.

    So if you are interested in the NB32INT01 then you can grab it via several leading retail stores along with Flipkart.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
