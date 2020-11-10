Nokia Launches Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV: Price And Availability News oi-Priyanka Dua

Nokia has brought a new Android TV set-top streaming box. The streaming box 8000 is manufactured by Stream view, an Austrian company that has taken the license of Nokia to sell the streaming devices in the Middle East, African, and Europe.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000 Price, Availability, And Specification

The newly launched streaming box is available at Rs. 8,000 and will be available before Christmas. The Nokia Streaming Box 8000 comes with a quad-core Amlogic S905X3 chipset, ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, and 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The streaming box runs Android TV 10 OS. The box has an HDMI connection, USB 3.0 Type-A port, AV-out socket, plus optical audio, and USB Type-C port. The device also comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi 5.

The streaming device comes with Chromecast and Google Assistant remote control. Besides, the remote of the streaming box has hotkeys YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play. Notably, these apps are pre-installed, while other content apps like Disney+ Hotstar are installed via Google Play Store. The set-top box support 4K streaming quality, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision.

Notably, Flipkart is controlling the Nokia Media Streamer in India at Rs. 3,499. Besides, the e-commerce platform is taking care of the company's smart television segment. The Nokia Media Streamer is available for Rs. 3,499 and sits against other set-top boxes like Airtel Xstream box, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Mi Box 4K.

The streaming box features a 1920×1080 resolution and runs Android 9 Pie OS. The streaming box also has 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The streaming box comes with a quad-core processor, Dolby Audio, and Chromecast. The streaming box supports apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5, and more. It also has YouTube, Google Play Movies, and other Google apps.

