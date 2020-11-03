Nokia 10 PureView Key Specifications Leak Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global that launches Nokia branded smartphones came up with the flagship Nokia 9 PureView back in early 2019. This smartphone came with a penta-lens camera setup at its rear among other highlights. Since then, speculations surrounding its successor have been making the rounds on the internet.

While the Nokia 9 PureView successor is yet to see the light of the day and is believed to be on cards for the second half of 2021, reports regarding the next-generation smartphone have started making the rounds. Well, the talk is about the Nokia 10 PureView.

Nokia 10 PureView Details

As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 10 PureView specifications have been leaked via internal documents. This device is believed to use the latest Qualcomm processor that is awaiting its launch in December. And, the device is claimed to be already under development. Besides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, this upcoming Nokia smartphone in question is said to flaunt a Sapphire glass display as well.

What Holds For Future?

As of now, only these details regarding the Nokia 10 PureView are known for now. One of the recent reports suggested that HMD Global plans to be one of the top smartphone brands in the world in the next 3 to 5 years. And, it considers India to be one of the major markets. The company intends to become the preferred partner for Google and it makes sense as all the Nokia smartphones in the market right now belong to the Android One program. The leaked internal document shows that Nokia phones are "Pixels for every price category and that Google provides 95 percent of our innovation."

Furthermore, the report details the responsibilities of both Nokia and HMD Global when it comes to the brand licensing agreement. Nokia is responsible for setting guidelines, policies and requirements surrounding product quality, safety, marketing and human rights associated with the production of Nokia phones. On the other hand, HMD Global is in charge of developing, producing, marketing and selling these devices. What's interesting is that the company cannot compare its products with rivals from competing brands at live events.

