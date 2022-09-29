OnePlus 55-inch LED Smart TV Likely Coming Soon to India; What To Expect? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus forayed into the smart TV market in 2019 with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1. Since then, the company has launched many TVs that have impressed users with their picture quality and affordable pricing strategy. It looks like the brand is launching a new 55-inch smart TV sometime soon in India.

A noted tipster Mukul Sharma with Twitter username @stufflistings claims that a new OnePlus 55-inch LED TV is coming soon to India. He suggests that this TV could also arrive in multiple screen sizes but there is no official confirmation on the same. While withheld information on this TV's specs, we can expect it to arrive with support for Dolby Atmos and feature a 4K screen with MEMC.

This is early speculation regarding the OnePlus TV as the company has not divulged any details so far. We can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days or weeks as the launch is tipped to be nearing. It is worth noting that these speculations have emerged within a couple of months of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro's launch in India.

[Exclusive] A new OnePlus 55-inch LED TV is soon going to launch in India. There are chances that there could be more size options too.#OnePlus #OnePlusTV — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 28, 2022

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Details

As the name indicates, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro bestows a 50-inch 4K UHD display with support for Gamma Engine to improve the image quality in real-time, and support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG format support. The TV sports a stylish yet premium bezel-less design. There are two full-range speakers providing an audio output of 24W together and support for Dolby Audio.

The connectivity aspects of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro include a couple of USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI 2.1 (1 eARC) ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, ethernet, and more. This OnePlus smart TV runs Android 10 wrapped under the company's OxygenPlay 2.0 interface. There is 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage space, and support for Chromecast, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Related: OnePlus 10T 5G A.08 Update Fixes Camera, Touch Response Issues

It was launched as a budget smart TV offering and is priced at Rs. 32,999. During the ongoing festival season sale, there could be some impressive discounts on the same.

Best Mobiles in India