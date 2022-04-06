OnePlus TV Y1S Pro With 43-Inch Display, 24W Speakers Launching On April 7 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is the upcoming smart TV from OnePlus which will sit with the recently launched OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The renders of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro were already revealed online, showing its design. Now, Amazon has made a dedicated website for the upcoming device which has confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro India Launch Date Announced

Amazon listing confirms the India launch of the upcoming OnePlus smart TV will take place on April 7 (tomorrow). There won't be any launch event and the e-commerce site will simply disclose the pricing of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. Apart from this, Amazon listing has confirmed the key specs and design of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. We expect the sale date will also be announced tomorrow.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Features And Design

Staring with the design, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will have a bezel-less design. However, a wide bezel is spotted at the bottom where the OnePlus logo is also placed. It will also come with TV stand support. In terms of features, the upcoming OnePlus TV will have a 43-inch screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR10 support.

The OnePlus Y1S Pro will also offer AI-powered visuals like MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), more clarity, better colors, dynamic contrast, and content optimization. On the software front, the OnePlus Y1S Pro will run on Android TV 10 OS which is a downside. As the recently launched Y-series TVs run Android TV 11 OS.

Moreover, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will pack 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos support. It will also include 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Miracast, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 for connectivity. Other features will include support for 8GB internal storage, Google Play Store, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant.

Additionally, the OnePlus TV will have pre-loaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and so on. As per the previous info, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will also offer a remote which has hotkeys like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Assistant support button.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Expected Pricing In India

There is no hint regarding the pricing of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India. So, we'll have to wait for the official announcement. We can safely assume the smart TV will cost higher compared to both the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The OnePlus TV Y1S price starts at Rs. 16,499, whereas the TV Y1S Edge starts at Rs. 16,999 in India.

Besides, the recently launched OnePlus 10 Pro is now on open sale in the country. Interested buyers can head over to Amazon and the brand's official site to get the latest flagship model. The device is launched at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant retails for 71,999.

Best Mobiles in India