OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 First Sale In India Today: Should You Buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 PM. The flagship smartphone was launched in the country last week. Alongside the smartphone, the company also launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earbuds and the Radiant Silver color variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro. Besides the smartphone, these accessories will also go on sale for the first time in the country today.

OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 Price In India

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 66,999. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 71,999. The device has been launched in two color options such as Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The sale will debut at 12 PM via the OnePlus store and Amazon India.

When it comes to accessories, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and the OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver variant is priced at Rs. 9,990. You can purchase these accessories from the OnePlus Store.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

To recap, the OnePlus 10 Pro bestows a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus. Under its hood, the OnePlus smartphone uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC teamed up with a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging support.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10 Pro makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor and a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Specifications

Given that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones was launched with 12.4mm drivers, and an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and a hydrophobic nanocoating. It is powered by a 200mAh battery that provides up to 30 hours of backup at a volume level of 50%.

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver TWS earphones feature 11mm drivers that are improved by Dolby Atmos technology. As per the company, these TWS earbuds provide up to 38 hours of usage time with the charging case. The other aspects of the OnePlus Buds Pro include Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and a low-latency Gaming Mode, which offers 94ms low-latency, which makes it interesting.

Should You Buy?

Given that the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 alongside the Radiant Silver variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro are all set to go on sale in the country today for the first time, you can buy them if you are interested in. When it comes to the TWS earbuds, except for the color option, the other specs are similar.

Notably, these devices come with acceptable specs for the pricing and the smartphone makes it on par with the other premium smartphones out there. Furthermore, there will be some launch offers that are applicable on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

