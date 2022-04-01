Is The Affordable OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Any Good? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is one such smartphone brand, which has been making affordable wireless neckband style earphones for the last few years. Yesterday, on March 31st, 2022, the company launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 along with its flagship offering the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently the most expensive OnePlus smartphone.

Coming back to the wireless earphone, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is an upgrade over the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The latest Bullet Wireless Z2 costs Rs. 1,999, and are likely to attract a whole range of audiences, who are looking for affordable wireless earphones from a reputed brand.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Note Worthy Features

In terms of looks, there is no major overhaul. The Bullets Wireless Z2 looks just as good as its predecessor and is available in two color shades -- Magico Black and Beam Blue. Both color variants have a red accent on the volume controls in a typical OnePlus fashion.

Coming to the audio aspect, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 has slightly larger 12.4mm drivers, and the earphones support AAC and SBS audio codecs. This time around OnePlus is said to be using an AI scene optimizer, which claims to fine-tune audio. There is also that magnetic eartips, which when attached will turn off the earphone and when removed will turn on the earphones.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 weighs 26.65gram, and they are based on slightly dated Bluetooth 5.0 technology. A 220mAh battery powers these earphones, which is said to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life when used at 50 percent volume. There is also a fast battery top-off technology, where, charging the earphones for 10 minutes will deliver 20 hours of battery life.

When paired with OnePlus smartphones, these earphones support Fast Pairing technology, and you can also access the virtual assistant using the multi-function button, located between the volume controls. Lastly, there is also IP55 water and dust resistance, which makes the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 sweatproof.

Is OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Any Different?

While you could find most of these features on most budget neckband style earphones, the highlight of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 seems to be the battery life. When listened even at a higher volume, these earphones should offer all-day battery life without any issue. You can buy OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 starting April 5 in India for Rs. 1,999.

Best Mobiles in India