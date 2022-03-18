OnePlus TV Y1S Pro India Launch Likely Soon; Renders, Key Specs Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus unveiled two smart TVs namely the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge last month in India. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch another model to its Y-series dubbed the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. The renders of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro have been revealed online, showing the design in its full glory. Also, the latest info has confirmed key specs of the upcoming model. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Renders Reveal Design

A report by 91mobiles citing tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the OnePlus will soon be launching the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India. The exact launch date or timeline has not been mentioned.

Going by the renders, the design of the upcoming Y-series smart TV will be similar to the other OnePlus TVs available in the market. It is spotted with narrow bezels across the screen and a wide bezel at the bottom where the OnePlus logo will be placed. There will also be two stand support.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Expected Features

The upcoming smart TV will be available in a 43-inch screen size which will offer 4K (3840×2160 pixels) resolution. The smart TV is said to run Android TV 10 OS which can be a drawback. Even both the TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge run Android TV 11 OS.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will ship with 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, it will include 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Miracast, and OnePlus Connect 2.0.Moreover, the upcoming OnePlus TV is tipped to come with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

It will have a remote which has hotkeys like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Assistant support button. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will also support Alexa voice assistants, Chromecast, and so on. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming OnePlus TV. We expect to get more info in the coming days.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro Expected Price And Launch In India

Tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed that the ''OnePlus 10 Pro and the Bullets Wireless Z2 are not all that the brand is launching. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is the new addition to their TV lineup in the country.'' This means the brand could announce all three products at an event. There is no official info regarding the upcoming TV yet. However, the brand recently teased the arrival of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

Besides, a report suggested the smartphone will either launch on March 22 or March 24. Additionally, the pricing of the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is still under wraps. Considering its features, we expect the smart TV will be priced higher compared to the recently launched models of the Y-series.

The OnePlus TV Y1S price starts at Rs. 16,499, while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge carries a starting price of Rs. 16,999. It also remains to be seen whether the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will only be offline-based, or will be available via both online and offline channels.

Best Mobiles in India