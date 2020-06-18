ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Budget Smart TVs Key Features Confirmed By Company CEO

    By
    |

    OnePlus is all set to launch its new smart TVs in India next month. Numerous leaks and official teasers have suggested the arrival of affordable smart TVs in the country. These leaks and rumors have suggested given us some hints about the features. Now, some fresh set of information regarding the hardware has been confirmed by the company itself. Let's have a look:

    OnePlus Budget Smart TVs Key Features Confirmed By Company CEO

     

    OnePlus Affordable Smart TVs Features

    Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, has dropped some major clues on the upcoming affordable OnePlus TVs. According to Lau, the new OnePlus TV's will offer an immersive viewing experience similar to the high-end OnePlus TV Q1. The company is further claiming that its primary focus has been to deliver a superior picture quality.

    The affordable OnePlus TVs are said to come equipped with a 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut to deliver high-resolution picture quality. The company is likely to introduce two models where one will be a budget offering, while the other will be a mid-range product.

    Both these smart TVs are said to offer the aforementioned wide color gamut which in turn will allow them to deliver a vivid output. Also, the mid-range OnePlus TV is said to come with support for Dolby Vision.

    Additionally, this model will be equipped with Gama Engine. This technology is claimed to further improve picture quality. It is worth noting that the Dolby Vision support is not yet confirmed for the budget model. We will likely have to wait till the launch of both TVs to get details on the complete hardware.

    Coming to the launch details, OnePlus has confirmed that it will introduce its new affordable lineup on July 2 in India. Currently, the pricing details are at large; however, the company is expected to introduce both models in the lower price spectrum.

    There are already multiple players in this segment such as Xiaomi and TCL among others. Also, Realme is getting ready to introduce its affordable TV as well. It would be interesting to see which brands fair up to the audience expectation in the coming months.

     

    source/ via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus tv news smart tvs
    Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X