OnePlus Budget Smart TVs Key Features Confirmed By Company CEO News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is all set to launch its new smart TVs in India next month. Numerous leaks and official teasers have suggested the arrival of affordable smart TVs in the country. These leaks and rumors have suggested given us some hints about the features. Now, some fresh set of information regarding the hardware has been confirmed by the company itself. Let's have a look:

OnePlus Affordable Smart TVs Features

Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, has dropped some major clues on the upcoming affordable OnePlus TVs. According to Lau, the new OnePlus TV's will offer an immersive viewing experience similar to the high-end OnePlus TV Q1. The company is further claiming that its primary focus has been to deliver a superior picture quality.

The affordable OnePlus TVs are said to come equipped with a 93 percent DCI-P3 color gamut to deliver high-resolution picture quality. The company is likely to introduce two models where one will be a budget offering, while the other will be a mid-range product.

Both these smart TVs are said to offer the aforementioned wide color gamut which in turn will allow them to deliver a vivid output. Also, the mid-range OnePlus TV is said to come with support for Dolby Vision.

Additionally, this model will be equipped with Gama Engine. This technology is claimed to further improve picture quality. It is worth noting that the Dolby Vision support is not yet confirmed for the budget model. We will likely have to wait till the launch of both TVs to get details on the complete hardware.

Coming to the launch details, OnePlus has confirmed that it will introduce its new affordable lineup on July 2 in India. Currently, the pricing details are at large; however, the company is expected to introduce both models in the lower price spectrum.

There are already multiple players in this segment such as Xiaomi and TCL among others. Also, Realme is getting ready to introduce its affordable TV as well. It would be interesting to see which brands fair up to the audience expectation in the coming months.

