TCL QLED Smart TV Series Set To Debut On June 18 In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Indian market is one of the most preferred destinations for technology brands to launch their new products. Not just smartphones, the companies are also foraying into the smart TV segment here in the country. TCL is one such Chinese brand that is catering to the affordable consumer segment with feature-rich Android smart TV. Now, the company all set to introduce new players in the premium segment. Here is all you need to know:

TCL QLED Smart TV Launch Date In India

TCL will be launching four new smart TVs on June 18 in India. The company has sent out media invites for the launch event. Notably, the company is also opting for an online launch format which has become a norm due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The event will be live-streamed at 12:30 PM across the company's official handles.

While the media invite doesn't reveal which all models will be introduced, it indicates the arrival of QLED TVs. The upcoming Android TVs are said to come between a 55-inch- 75-inch display size. Going by the leaks, the upcoming TCL QLED TV could come with a C8 4K moniker.

The QLED smart TVs are said to come with HDR 10 certification which will allow it to stream 1080p videos on OTT platforms. The new TCL TVs are said to come with pre-installed with Android Pie OS. Also, they will come with Google Assistant support.

Since the TV will run on Android Pie OS, it could be a possibility that we get to see some pre-installed apps.

Amongst them, could be Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime, etc. Additional features are tipped to be a support for Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced technology.

Currently, no word on its pricing has been tipped and we are still waiting for the leaks and teasers to give some hints on the same. The company will need to keep the pricing on the lower end of the spectrum so that it can compete against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme who have got a hold on the market with affordable smart TVs.

