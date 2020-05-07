TCL 8K, 4K QLED Android TV With Local Dimming Expected Soon In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smart Android TVs are gaining popularity in India, with TVs available across a wide budget range. Many brands are manufacturing smart TVs for the Indian audience and TCL is one of them. The latest report notes that TCL is working on 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series, which is expected to launch in June 2020.

Reports note that TCL had to push back on new product launches due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among the new products to hit the Indian market are QLED TVs, available in both 4K and 8K variants.

TCL QLED TV Features

TCL is one of the well-known brands when it comes to consumer electronics, including smart TVs. A few months ago, TCL unveiled the C8 TV range, available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The TCL C8 4K smart TV range packed Android 9 and came with Alexa, HDR 10, and Google Assistant support.

Also, TCL revealed a few 8K TV of the flagship X series at the CES event held earlier this year. The TCL QLED TV 8K X915, one of the premium offerings from the company was showcased, which is available 75-inch and 65-inch variants. The 8K QLED panel comes with Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX Enhanced support.

Looking at the features of these two ranges in 4K and 8K video support, we can determine what to expect from the upcoming TCL TV range. Features like Local Dimming Technology are something we can expect from the 8K TV range. Additional features like Dolby Vision support and so on are also expected.

As an Android TV, the upcoming TCL TVs will certainly have Google Assistant support and will likely operate with voice controls. Amazon Alexa support is also expected on the smart TV. Most of the smart TVs today come with a few in-built apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and so on, which is also expected on the TCL smart TV range.

TCL Smart TVs in India

TCL's smart TV range in India is fairing quite well. Considering the possibility of extended work from home situations across the country, a lot of consumer gadgets are expected to get a boost, including smart TVs. The TCL smart TV range launch certainly looks attractive.

