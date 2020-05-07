ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TCL 8K, 4K QLED Android TV With Local Dimming Expected Soon In India

    By
    |

    Smart Android TVs are gaining popularity in India, with TVs available across a wide budget range. Many brands are manufacturing smart TVs for the Indian audience and TCL is one of them. The latest report notes that TCL is working on 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series, which is expected to launch in June 2020.

    TCL 8K, 4K QLED Android TV Expected Soon In India

     

    Reports note that TCL had to push back on new product launches due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Among the new products to hit the Indian market are QLED TVs, available in both 4K and 8K variants.

    TCL QLED TV Features

    TCL is one of the well-known brands when it comes to consumer electronics, including smart TVs. A few months ago, TCL unveiled the C8 TV range, available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants. The TCL C8 4K smart TV range packed Android 9 and came with Alexa, HDR 10, and Google Assistant support.

    Also, TCL revealed a few 8K TV of the flagship X series at the CES event held earlier this year. The TCL QLED TV 8K X915, one of the premium offerings from the company was showcased, which is available 75-inch and 65-inch variants. The 8K QLED panel comes with Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX Enhanced support.

    Looking at the features of these two ranges in 4K and 8K video support, we can determine what to expect from the upcoming TCL TV range. Features like Local Dimming Technology are something we can expect from the 8K TV range. Additional features like Dolby Vision support and so on are also expected.

    As an Android TV, the upcoming TCL TVs will certainly have Google Assistant support and will likely operate with voice controls. Amazon Alexa support is also expected on the smart TV. Most of the smart TVs today come with a few in-built apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and so on, which is also expected on the TCL smart TV range.

     

    TCL Smart TVs in India

    TCL's smart TV range in India is fairing quite well. Considering the possibility of extended work from home situations across the country, a lot of consumer gadgets are expected to get a boost, including smart TVs. The TCL smart TV range launch certainly looks attractive.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news tcl tvs
    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X