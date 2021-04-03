OnePlus Likely To Launch Webcam For Smart TVs In May News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus was one of the smartphone brands that jumped onto the smart TV bandwagon back in 2019. While it has been over a year since the launch of the OnePlus smart TVs, these devices are still exclusive only to the Indian market. As of now, there are five smart TVs from the brand available across various price segments.

To date, the company does not sell any accessories for its smart TVs. Now, it looks like the situation is all set to change as there are speculations that OnePlus might launch a webcam for its smart TVs.

Webcam For OnePlus Smart TVs On Cards

As per a report by MySmartPrice along with Yogesh, a Twitter user, OnePlus is gearing up to launch a webcam for its smart TVs. This accessory is claimed to have cleared the prototype stage.

Going by the report, the upcoming OnePlus webcam for the smart TVs is said to be a plug & play type and feature a shutter. It is believed 5o flaunt a USB Type-C port and a microphone too.

As of now, nothing much about the upcoming webcam from OnePlus is known except for the speculation that it will be compatible with the cheapest smart TV model - the OnePlus TV 32Y1. Eventually, the OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV Q1, and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro models are said to be compatible with this upcoming webcam.

When To Expect?

The OnePlus plug-and-play webcam is believed to be launched sometime in May. As of now, it remains to be seen if the company will launch other products alongside the webcam. Maybe, we can expect the company to bring more smart TVs to the market.

This appears to be somewhat similar to that of the recently launched TCL P725 series TVs in the country. Notably, this latest market entrant also features a similar type of camera. Also, Oppo branded TVs with a similar implementation went official in China.

As the product is yet to be launched, we need to wait and watch if the OnePlus webcam will compete against these offerings. Let us wait to see what the company holds for us next month.

