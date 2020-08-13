OnePlus Smart Television Now Available On The Official Website: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

OnePlus launched its smart television via Amazon first and now it has announced that buyers can purchase TVs from its website. This means buyers can buy all U, Y, and the premium Q1 series of smart television on the company's official websites. However, the availability of smart TVs is very limited to a few states, and it is expected that the company will expand the reach slowly.

In addition, the company is selling its smart television via its stores and Reliance Digital stores. Besides, the company claims that it can deliver smart television in nine to 10 days along with free installation.

OnePlus U Series, Y Series, And Premium Q1 Smart Televisions

Currently, the company is offering three series of smart TVs in the country. The OnePlus Y series comes with 32 and 43-inch of screens, while the U series consists of 55-inch size. On the other hand, the Q1 series features a 55-inch 4K QLED screen and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

The U-series features with sleek bezel-less design, quad-speakers, 4K resolution, and Dolby Vision. It runs Android TV 9.0, and it comes with several applications, such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and many more, while the Y-series of smart television features DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Audio, noise reduction, and color space mapping. It also has quad-Core MediaTek Google Assistant, and Alexa. On the connectivity front, Ethernet port, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. It is priced at Rs. 49,999.

On the other hand, the 43-inch smart television features Full HD resolution, whereas the 32-inch variant comes with a standard HD resolution. On the pricing front, the OnePlus TV Y- series is available at Rs. 12,999 and 43-inch will cost you Rs. 22,999, while the OnePlus Q1 series is available at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 99,900. The smart televisions were launched in 2019.

