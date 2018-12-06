OnePlus TV to be launched in 2019, 4K resolution expected

We have already come across reports that OnePlus will bring the OnePlus TV sometime in 2019. Now, the company's CEO Pete Lau has stated that they are still working on the TV in order get the product right. Previously, the company had confirmed that it is going to launch a smart TV and came with a contest called 'You Name It' for its forum members and fans. In the contest, they were invited to suggest names for the TV.

As the product is still under development, there are speculations that the OnePlus TV will be launched sometime in the mid to late 2019. However, the exact launch date details aren't known. Ever since the announcement regarding a OnePlus TV was made in September, there have not been a lot of details pertaining to it except for a few speculations.

To be an Amazon exclusive

Notably, it is reported that this OnePlus TV will be a part of the partnership with Amazon India. Recently, the two companies celebrated the fourth anniversary of their partnership. The company has been selling all its smartphones via Amazon India so long and the same is expected for the TV as well. This way, the partnership will be taken to the next level instead of being restricted only to smartphones.

OnePlus TV rumors

Recent reports regarding this upcoming TV suggests that the product might arrive with some special compatibility mode in order to seamlessly integrate its TV and smartphones. Similar to smartphones, the TV from the company is also expected to cater to customer feedback and deliver what they ideally want.

Speculations suggest that the company may refrain from the 55-inch 65-inch panels as the focus is on a reasonably compact screen size ranging around 40 inches. And, it is believed to have 4K resolution, a robust TV OS and smart connectivity. It is also said that the OS will be compatible with a wide range of services.

Expected pricing

Well, there is no word regarding the alleged pricing of this OnePlus TV in the making. Similar to the smartphones from the company, we can expect this one to also be priced in the affordable range without being too expensive. Also, there are chances for the company to sell its TV via offline partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital.

Source: India Today