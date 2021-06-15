OnePlus TV U1S Offer: You Can Get Free OnePlus Band, OnePlus Buds Z Or Echo Dot News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus TV U1S smart TV was launched in India last week alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The smart TV comes in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. It will be priced starting from Rs. 39,999 and is already up for sale. In the meantime, the company has announced a new deal for its fans interested in purchasing the smart TV.

As the OnePlus TV U1S is available for sale, the company has announced a new offer. Going by the same, buyers of the OnePlus TV U1S will get an option to choose between the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Band as a free gift. Besides this, Amazon is also offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker for buyers at no additional cost.

OnePlus TV U1S Offer

The offer that lets buyers of the OnePlus TV U1S get a free OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z will be valid until 11:59 PM on June 17. So, if you are interested in this offer, you have time until Thursday to get the offer. Notably, this offer is applicable on all three size variants of the model.

To claim the free prize, you need to head to the official OnePlus India website or the OnePlus Store app. Search for the newly launched model and purchase one of the three options as mentioned above. Once the TV is delivered, you will receive a 100% off voucher for either the OnePlus Band or OnePlus Buds Z in your respective OnePlus account. Also, an email confirming the voucher will be sent. Once you get this voucher, you can buy one of the accessories for free.

Do keep in mind that the voucher that will be added to your account will be valid only for a month since you received it. Also, you can purchase only one product - either the OnePlus Buds Z or OnePluds Band with this voucher. Notably, this voucher is not valid to buy the Steven Harrington Edition of the earbuds.

Amazon, Flipkart Offer On OnePlus TV U1S

Apart from the official store, Flipkart appears to have listed the free OnePlus Buds Z offer but the process of getting the gift is not clear. It notes that buyers of the OnePlus 4K FSNs between June 10 and June 17 will get the free OnePlus Buds Z post the 10-day return period.

On the other hand, Amazon has added the free Echo Dot offer. If you purchase the OnePlus smart TV in question, you will get it alongside the Echo Dot (3rd gen) priced at Rs. 2,599. The speaker will be added to your card but its cost will be taken away, so you will pay only for the TV. This offer does not require any voucher code. Do keep in mind that the TV and speaker might be delivered separately and this offer is valid until June 17, 11:59 PM. It has been noted that this offer is applicable until stocks of the OnePlus TV U1S last.

