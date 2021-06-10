OnePlus TV U1S With Three Screen Sizes Launched In India: Here Are All Highlights News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following the numerous teasers from the company, the OnePlus TV U1S has been launched in India alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The smart TV is the sequel to the OnePlus TV U1, which was launched back in 2020. The latest offering in the company's smart TV portfolio comes in three variants - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

The OnePlus TV U1S comes loaded with a plethora of features as compared to its predecessor. Some notable highlights include 4K resolution, Android 10 OS, HDMI 2.1 port, and 30W speakers. There is an ability to stream content from two devices to the TV. This new smart TV from the company competes against the likes of Redmi Smart TV and Mi TV 4X.

OnePlus TV U1S Price In India

OnePlus TV U1S has been launched in three variants as mentioned above. The base variant with a 50-inch panel is priced at Rs. 39,999 while the mid-variant with a 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 47,999. On the other hand, the high-end OnePlus TV U1S variant will be priced at Rs. 62,999.

The sale of the OnePlus TV U1S will go on sale in India from 9 PM tonight in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus India website. Buyers will get a 5% discount on the OnePlus TV U1S on using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to purchase it via Amazon.

OnePlus TV U1S Specifications

OnePlus TV U1S makes use of an LCD panel with LED backlight and all three variants have 4K resolution as well. There is support for HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG content as well. As per the company, the latest TV offering comes with 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and a Delta-E value of under two. This indicates that the model can reproduce accurate colors. Also, there is MEMC feature for a smoother video watching experience.

On the audio front, the OnePlus TV U1S flaunts two 15W speakers in a stereo setup delivering a total output power of 30W. As per the brand, there is DynaAudio Plus tuning and support for Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos along with Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) feature. It comes with a D-pad for navigation and buttons for mute, options, back, volume control, Google Assistant, Prime Video and Netflix. There is also NFC for easy pairing.

Running Android TV 10 OS with OxygenPlay 2.0. The processor details aren't known but it has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Also, there is Google Play Store to download your favorite apps. OnePlus TV U1S comes fitted with four microphones below the company logo at the front. The company touts that the TV has superior voice command experience than other similar smart TV models.

The other notable aspects of the OnePlus TV U1S include an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Chromecast built-in. As per the company, you can use OnePlus Buds to listen to the audio from the OnePllus TV U1S and control the TV using the OnePlus Watch.

