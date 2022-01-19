OnePlus Y1S TV Series Set To Launch Soon In India; Everything You Should Know News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus is anticipated to widen its TV selection in India with the launch of the new OnePlus Y1S series.The latest smart TVs are believed to be available in two display sizes. The same source who revealed the OnePlus Y1S series also revealed several important aspects for the forthcoming smart TV line.

The OnePlus Y1S is expected to be released with HDR10+ compatibility in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding is believed to be supported on the latest OnePlus smart TVs.

Price And Availability Tipped For OnePlus Y1S 32-inch, Y1S 43-inch

91Mobiles via tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has revealed that OnePlus will soon launch a new line of smart TVs in India called the OnePlus Y1S series. According to the rumor, the OnePlus Y1S smart TVs will cost around Rs. 25,000 range.

According to a rumor from last month, the new smart TVs will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. There is no word on when they will be live, but it is likely to be imminent. At this time, there is no official statement about the launch date. However, the smart TVs are expected to launch in February or March 2022. In May of 2021, OnePlus released the OnePlus TV 40Y1 as part of the Y-series.

In India, they have joined the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and the OnePlus TV 43Y1 models. The OnePlus 40Y1 was priced at Rs.21,999 and sported a 40-inch display, while the other two were priced at Rs.15,999 and Rs.26,999, respectively.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch And OnePlus Y1S 43-inch Expected Features

Agarwal also revealed that the OnePlus Y1S smart TVs would run Android TV 11 with a unique skin on top of it. HDR10+ compatibility is also believed to be available on OnePlus 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs.

Both are expected to get Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding for their 20W speakers. The latest smart TVs are claimed to have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, which is an advance from the previous OnePlus smart TVs single 2.4GHz band.

The Android TV 9.0 OS was included with the previous OnePlus TV 40Y1 models. It also has native file managers, photo galleries, content calendars, and other features. These televisions, like the previous models, worked with any smartphone that could download the OnePlus Connect app either from Google Play or the App Store.

