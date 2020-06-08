Oppo To Launch Smart Televisions In Second Half Of 2020 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oppo is planning to foray into the new segment. The company is bringing its smart television in the country. Oppo has hinted the same via its Weibo page while celebrating its steps on 5G. Notably, the company is selling smartphones, wearables, and now it also plans to bring its IoT devices in India.

Earlier, Oppo Vice President Liu Bo shared the company's plans to launch smart televisions in the second half of this year. The development comes a few days after Realme launched its first smart television in India.

The company has launched smart TVs in two screen sizes, and now it is planning to bring another screen size in a couple of days. The smartphone maker is likely to launch a 55-inch screen size, after introducing 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. Furthermore, it is expected that the upcoming Oppo's smart television will run on Android and will have similar features like Samsung and OnePlus TVs.

Meanwhile, Oppo has resumed its operations in its Greater Noida factory on Friday. The company has started its operations with only a 33 percent workforce. Last month, Oppo suspended its functions at the plant after nine workers were diagnosed with COVID-19. For the unaware, Realme and OnePlus devices are also manufactured in the same plant as all three firms come under BBK Group.

OnePlus To Launch Smart TVs Under Affordable Segment

Besides, OnePlus is also expected to launch its smart television in July 2020. This means that OnePlus will be launching its second series of smart TVs under the affordable segment to take on Realme's newly launched products, reports Economic Times

The report states the company is likely to bring smart TVs between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 40,000. According to the research firm Counterpoint the smart television segment under Rs. 20,000 has managed to garner 45 percent share in Q1 of this year, while the above segment has only a 33 percent share in India.

It said that the affordable segment has posted 80 percent Y-O-Y growth in the Q12020, and Xiaomi is leading in the smart televisions.

