    Realme Narzo 10 Sale On Flipkart: Other Budget 4GB RAM Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme had recently introduced its new budget smartphone lineup dubbed Realme Narzo. The latest entrant has been announced with the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A. The latter was recently put up for sale at Flipkart and was quite well-received by the Indian audience. Now, it's the standard model which is going up for sale.

    Realme Narzo 10 Sale On Flipkart
     

    The highlight of this device is the quad-rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor. The handset features an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is backed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. At an asking price of Rs. 11,999, it comes as one of the most capable device in this segment.

    But, there are some other handsets in this price range that compete head-on with the Realme Narzo 10. Let's have a look:

    Infinix Hot 9

    Infinix Hot 9

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Vivo U20

    Vivo U20

    MRP: Rs. 10,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 5s

    Realme 5s

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OPPO A31 2020

    OPPO A31 2020

    MRP: Rs. 11,490
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Vivo Y15 2019

    Vivo Y15 2019

    MRP: Rs. 11,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Motorola One Macro

    Motorola One Macro

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Infinix Hot 9 Pro

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • Micro USB
    • 5000mAh Battery
    Motorola One Action

    Motorola One Action

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    Tecno Spark Power

    Tecno Spark Power

    MRP: Rs. 10,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Honor 10 Lite

    Honor 10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 11,599
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
