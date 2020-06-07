Realme Narzo 10 Sale On Flipkart: Other Budget 4GB RAM Smartphones

The highlight of this device is the quad-rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor. The handset features an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is backed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. At an asking price of Rs. 11,999, it comes as one of the most capable device in this segment.

But, there are some other handsets in this price range that compete head-on with the Realme Narzo 10. Let's have a look:

Infinix Hot 9

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs



6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Vivo U20

MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 5s

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OPPO A31 2020

MRP: Rs. 11,490

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Vivo Y15 2019

MRP: Rs. 11,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Infinix Hot 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs



6.6 Inch HD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

5000mAh Battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs



6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Honor 10 Lite

MRP: Rs. 11,599

Key Specs

