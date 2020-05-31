Just In
Infinix Hot 9 Pro Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
Infinix has unveiled new budget smartphones in the Indian market for price-conscious consumers. The Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 have been launched with identical specifications; however, both handsets offer slightly different camera hardware.
The Infinix Hot 9 Pro flaunts a 48MP primary camera paired with quad-LED flash. The budget smartphone sports a punch-hole display and is powered by a Helio P22 octa-core processor.
Priced at Rs. 9,499, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Hot 9 Pro will fight the likes of Realme, Motorola, Xiaomi and Vivo budget smartphones in India. Let's compare the new Infinix budget smartphone to rival handsets.
Realme Narzo 10A
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs. 6,830
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 7,120
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Realme 5i
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)ColorOS 6.1 realme edition
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme C3
MRP: Rs. 7,900
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo U10
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass displayOcta Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIMFuntouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
MRP: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V displayOcta-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UIDual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE3,400mAh battery
Vivo Y11 2019
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ displayOcta-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSDHybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
