    Infinix Hot 9 Pro Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    Infinix has unveiled new budget smartphones in the Indian market for price-conscious consumers. The Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 have been launched with identical specifications; however, both handsets offer slightly different camera hardware.

    Infinix Hot 9 Pro
     

    The Infinix Hot 9 Pro flaunts a 48MP primary camera paired with quad-LED flash. The budget smartphone sports a punch-hole display and is powered by a Helio P22 octa-core processor.

    Priced at Rs. 9,499, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Hot 9 Pro will fight the likes of Realme, Motorola, Xiaomi and Vivo budget smartphones in India. Let's compare the new Infinix budget smartphone to rival handsets.

    Realme Narzo 10A

    Realme Narzo 10A

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A
     

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 6,830
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Moto E6s

    Moto E6s

    MRP: Rs. 7,120
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery
    Realme 5i

    Realme 5i

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)ColorOS 6.1 realme edition
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

    Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Realme C3

    Realme C3

    MRP: Rs. 7,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass displayOcta Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIMFuntouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Samsung Galaxy A10

    MRP: Rs. 7,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V displayOcta-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UIDual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE3,400mAh battery
    Vivo Y11 2019

    Vivo Y11 2019

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ displayOcta-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Motorola One Macro

    Motorola One Macro

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSDHybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
