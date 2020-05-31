Infinix Hot 9 Pro Vs Other Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro flaunts a 48MP primary camera paired with quad-LED flash. The budget smartphone sports a punch-hole display and is powered by a Helio P22 octa-core processor.

Priced at Rs. 9,499, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Hot 9 Pro will fight the likes of Realme, Motorola, Xiaomi and Vivo budget smartphones in India. Let's compare the new Infinix budget smartphone to rival handsets.

Realme Narzo 10A

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 6,830

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 7,120

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

Realme 5i

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)ColorOS 6.1 realme edition

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8 64GB

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme C3

MRP: Rs. 7,900

Key Specs



6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Vivo U10

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass displayOcta Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIMFuntouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs



6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V displayOcta-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UIDual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE3,400mAh battery

Vivo Y11 2019

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs



6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ displayOcta-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable with microSDDual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

