Panchayat 2 Leaked Online Before Release: Prime Video Prepones Launch To Curb Piracy

Panchayat 2, a short Indian drama series was all set to premiere on Prime Video in India on 20th May. However, the entire second series has been leaked online even before the official release, and now the Panchayat 2 is available on various Telegram groups and torrent sites.

Panchayat 2 is a Prime Video exclusive Comedy Drama starring Jitendra Kumar. The second season consists of eight episodes all all eight episodes have been leaked online two days ahead of the official release on various platforms, which is a huge blow to Prime Video.

Platforms like Prime Video spend a lot of money to produce exclusive content to gain by enticing them with unique content. While this is not the first time a movie or a short web series has been leaked online, a lot of new shows are now available on platforms like Telegram and Torrent link hosting websites.

Amazon Prime Video Prepones Panchayat 2 Launch

If everything went as smoothly as Amazon India expected, Panchayat 2 would have been released in India and other parts of the world on 20th May 2022. However, given the Panchayat 2 comedy-drama has been leaked online, Prime Video is now doing damage control by proponing the release of Panchayat 2.

As expected, Prime Video released Panchayat 2 as soon as the series got leaked. Prime Video subscribers can now watch Panchayat 2 or even the first season on Amazon in the Hindi language. By doing so, Prime Video makes sure that at least users who have Prime Video subscriptions will watch the content on the platform.

Why You Should Watch Panchayat 2 On Prime Video?

Technically, it is best, and you will get the best experience when you watch Panchayat 2 on Prime Video. You will be able to stream Panchay 2 at 4K resolution (on select devices) and you will get the best possible audio and visual experience.

When you download content from platforms like Torrent, you are not only doing something illegal, but you are also risking yourself and your device. Hence, we always suggest our users not to pirate any content on watch it only on intended platforms.

