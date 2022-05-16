Just In
KGF Chapter 2 Now Available On Prime Video For Rs. 199
KGF Chapter 2 recently collected over 1000 crores at the box office and has finally arrived on Prime Video Rental space. Hence, you have to pay Rs. 199 to watch KGF Chapter 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. When you rent a movie on Prime Video, the movie will be available for 30 days to start watching and 48 hours once you begin the movie.
KGF Chapter 2 Rental Resolution And Language Options
Currently, the KGF Chapter 2 is available for rent on Prime Video in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Make sure to choose the right language, as your subscription will be tied down to the specific language, and if you want to watch the same in another language, you have to pay additional Rs. 199.
As per the streaming resolution is concerned, the KGF Chapter 2 is being offered in HD (1080p), and SD (480p) resolution and they are available for the same price. Again, make sure that you have a device with Widevine L1 certification to stream KGF Chapter 2 in full-HD or 1080p resolution.
Is This The New Normal?
It looks like most of the trending movies will follow this rental route, which will give early access to the content to those who are ready to pay a bit more on top of the regular OTT subscription cost. We recently reported that even RRR is coming to OTTs like Zee5 and BookMyShow with a subscription fee.
While OTTs are currently the go-to platforms for movie enthusiasts, having to pay for every movie might make users look at other options that offer free streaming. In fact, KGF Chapter 2 master print has already been leaked online and is available for free on major torrent platforms.
How To Watch KGF Chapter 2 For Free?
To watch KGF Chapter 2 for free you might have to wait for a few more weeks. Do note that, the KGF Chapter 2 will be available for free on Prime Video after a few weeks, and it's the same case with RRR. These platforms will only charge those who want to get early access to select movies that have done well at the box office.
