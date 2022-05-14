RRR Coming To OTTs On 20th May On Pay Per View Basis News oi-Vivek

After a successful run at the box office, SS Rajamouli's latest action drama -- RRR is finally coming to OTT platforms like Zee5, Netflix, and even BookMyShow. Unlike most OTT releases, where a user with a subscription can watch the movie for free, RRR is taking a different route and will be available in T-VOD or pay-per-view format.

What Is T-VOD Or Pay-Per-View In OTT?

T-VOD is also known as transactional video on demand or pay-per-view. In this case, one can rent a movie for a specific time on platforms like Zee5. Even if you have a Zee5 subscription, you have to pay an additional amount to watch RRR from your home, at least for the first few weeks of its OTT release.

On top of Zee5, the Hindi version of RRR will be available for rent on the BookMyShow streaming platform. As per the listing, you can rent an RRR movie for Rs. 349 or you can buy the movie (digital copy) for Rs. 899. The Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of RRR will be available on Zee5 starting 20th May 2022.

There Is A Limited Time Offer

The annual subscription of Zee5 usually costs Rs. 599. To promote the streaming launch of RRR, you can now get the annual subscription of Zee5 along with RRR rental for Rs. 699. This means Zee5 will charge at least Rs. 100 for renting RRR movies in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Do note that, when you rent the RRR movie, you will have 30 days of grace period to watch the film. However, once you start watching the movie, you will only have two days to complete the movie, post that, the title will not be available, and you have re-rent if you wish to watch it again.

More Movies Are Likely To Follow This Route

Since the pandemic, OTTs have been the go-to places for many users for content consumption. In fact, some studios are now producing OTT exclusive movies. Starting with RRR, we could see a new trend where a user might have to pay an additional amount for watching a specific movie, at least in the first few weeks of its official OTT release.

