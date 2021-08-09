How To Get Zee5 Premium Subscription With Vodafone-Idea Premium Plans? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea is making a lot of headlines from the last few weeks due to its financial situation. But still, if you are a Vodafone-Idea customer, then you should know that telco is launching and updating its offerings on a daily basis.

It is the only telecom operator in the country that is offering Binge all-night and Weekend data rollover options to its users. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has now come up with a new offer, where users will get free access to Zee5 Premium with some of the prepaid plans.

Vodafone-Idea New Prepaid Pack With Zee5 Premium Subscription

Notably, the telecom operator is providing a similar benefit with eight packs, where seven packs are already listed on the company website. The company has added a new pack to the same list.

The new plan is priced at Rs. 449, where users will get one year of access to Zee5 Premium, 4GB of data per day, unlimited calling, Weekend data rollover, Binge all night, and Vi Movies &TV for 56 days. The other packs are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 699, Rs. 795, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 1,197.

This development comes at that time Vodafone-Idea removes Zee5 premium subscription with postpaid plans. The company has removed the same benefits with four packs that are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 699, and Rs. 1,099. These plans are now providing content benefit from Vi Movies & TV application, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix.

Vi Removing Messages From Entry Level Prepaid Plans

It is worth noting that Vodafone-Idea has removed message benefits from its entry-level packs. These packs are listed under the combo/validity section and are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 59, Rs. 65, Rs. 79, and Rs. 95. Earlier, these packs used to offer 100 messages per day; however, now the company mentioned these packs in the no outgoing SMS.

The Vodafone-Idea crisis is getting bigger day by day as Kumar Mangalam Birla left the board, losing market share, and subscribers. But, its efforts of increasing offerings with prepaid plans to improve its situation seems good and might help the telecom operator to retain its position.

