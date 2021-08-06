BSNL Offering Google Nest Mini Smart Devices For Free; How To Get It? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has come up with a new benefit for its customers. The telecom operator is providing Google Nest Mini smart devices for its customers in all 20 circles. However, there is a catch. This offer is applicable for users who are using or making payments via the company's Payment Portal.

BSNL Promotional Offer

Notably, this offer is for a limited time and is applicable by the end of this month. This offer is applicable for all new and existing BSNL customers. However, to participate in the scheme, customers have to clear their BSNL postpaid bills, including mobile, landline, or broadband, FTTH, and AirFibre, before the due date and on the same date via the company's portal.

"It has been decided by the competent authority to launch a scheme for the month of August 2021 to reward 10 post-paid customers making online payment through BSNL payment portal," BSNL said.

However, to use make the payment via BSNL Payment Portal all customers have to follow these steps.

First, customers have to install the company's portal and then, click on the option like BSNL postpaid bills, including mobile, landline, or broadband, FTTH, and AirFibre option on the entire list. Now, you have to type the code of your services along with all communication details to get the customers can get the payment alert.

Now, customers have to type the email address and their mobile numbers. BSNL will also send the payment receipt and now, customers have to enter the code.

Tap on the submit option and you are allowed to see the internet and other bills on the display. In addition, the customers are allowed to check the Invoice Number, Invoice Date, State/Circle, Contact Mobile number details, Customer Name, Bill Amount, Pay By Date, and Account Number.

Now, customers are allowed to see the amount so that they can make payments. And, customers are allowed to make payments via UPI payment, debit card, internet banking, and credit card. After making or clearing the bill all customers will get the receipt.

This is not the first time BSNL has launched the Google Nest Mini offer earlier, telecom operator announced a similar offer to its internet users, which means it is trying to attract users.

Best Mobiles in India