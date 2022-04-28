Amazon Prime Video Store Now Allows Users To Rent Movies In India: Price Starts At Rs. 69 News oi-Vivek

Amazon Prime Video Store is the newest platform to rent movies online. Unlike Amazon Prime Video, which is an OTT platform that offers movies and web series to Prime subscribers, the Amazon Prime Video Store allows users to rent a specific movie for a certain period.

A rented movie through Amazon Prime Video Store will be available for 30 days. Do note that, once you start watching the movie, the content will only be available for 48 hours. After 48 hours, one should re-rent the movie, if she/he is interested in rewatching the same.

Rent Movies With Up To 4K resolution

Amazon Prime Video Store is currently charging up to Rs. 499 to rent a movie in UHD (4k) HD (1080/720p) and SD (480p) resolution. However, the company is likely to charge less for the lower-resolution HD or SD content in the coming days, while the UHD content is expected to cost Rs. 499 even in the future.

Currently, Amazon Prime Video Store is charging a whopping Rs. 499 for The Batman movie. Similarly, titles like the Spiderman-Man: No Way Home is available for rent for just Rs. 99 for both HD and SD options. Titles like The Matrix Resurrection is available for rent and cost Rs. 149 for the HD version of the same.

If we look at some of the old movies, you can rent Moonfall for Rs. 99 Pet Sematary for Rs. 75 on the Prime Video Store. While the titles like the Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood is available for Rs. 69. So, as per the current listing, one has to spend at least Rs. 69 to rent a movie on Amazon Prime Video Store in India.

You Need Copy Protection (HDCP)-Compliant Display

Before renting a movie on Amazon Prime Video Store in HD/UHD resolution make sure that you have a device with Copy Protection (HDCP)-Compliant Display certification. If the device isn't compatible with HDCP certification, then the content will be streamed at SD resolution on the Prime Video Store platform.

To rent a movie on the Prime Video Store, one can make a payment using a credit card or debit card. Using this service users can now access new movies which are yet to be available on the Prime Video platform. This helps the company to make money, especially on those titles which are brand new. On top of this, Amazon might also bring in some exclusive titles and offer early access via the Prime Video Store platform.

Your Early Access Ticket to New Movies is here🍿🎉



Introducing movie rentals on Prime Video Store: Now rent latest popular movies in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, from India and around the world.#EarlyAccessOnPrime pic.twitter.com/kpu6o8iqjB — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

