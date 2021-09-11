How To Access Amazon Prime Video With Airtel Postpaid And Prepaid Plans How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators are providing several benefits with their prepaid and postpaid plans. Besides, these telcos offer unlimited calling, data, messages, and content benefits from all leading apps, such as Netflix, Zee5, Voot, SonyLIV, and more. Similarly, Airtel is providing Amazon Prime access with its prepaid, postpaid plans via the company's Xstream application.

For the unaware, the Airtel Xstream app is providing recharge facilities, pays bills, and allows you to manage your accounts services. Besides, the app offers benefits to all broadband, prepaid, and postpaid users. These services are not for DTH customers.

But still, you are looking at ways to get a subscription to Amazon Prime with Airtel postpaid plans, then you need to follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to install the Airtel Xstream application. Now, you have to set up the account with your mobile number and click on the Airtel Thanks application.

Step 2: Now, you have to look for the Amazon Prime app membership option and click on the claim option. Then, the app will redirect you to the option login option to get access.

How To Get Amazon Prime Video Access With Prepaid Plans

Step 1: Open the Airtel Thanks application, then start looking for the Amazon Prime Mobile edition.

Step 2: Click on the same section and in the reward section from the EXplore option. Now, you have to tap on the claim now, activate, and activate now option.

However, you should not be an active member of the Amazon Prime service, otherwise, you cannot access or redeem the offer. Now, you have to tap on create option. After creating the account, you have to confirm the option.

Amazon Prime Plans With Airtel Prepaid Plans: Check All Details Here

It is worth noting that India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel offers a mobile edition of Amazon Prime with almost all plans. These plans are priced at Rs. 89, Rs. 129, Rs. 199, Rs. 289, Rs. 299, Rs. 699, Rs. 558, Rs. 379, Rs. 298, Rs. 449, Rs. 698, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, and Rs. 598 respectively.

The Rs. 89 offers 6GB of data and a mobile edition of Amazon Prime access. The Rs. 129 plan offers 1GB of data, Wynk Music, a mobile edition of Amazon Prime, and free hello tunes access for Rs. 24 days. It includes 300 messages and unlimited calling for the same period.

The Rs. 199 plan offers 1GB of data per day for 24 days. It includes 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, Wynk Music, a mobile edition of Amazon Prime, and free hello tunes access. The Rs. 289 offers 1.5GB per day for 28 days. It includes a free mobile edition of Amazon Prime, Zee5 access, and Apollo 24/7 for three months.

The other pack also offers a good amount of data per day along with unlimited calling with their plans. It is worth noting that Airtel prepaid plans offer a good amount of data and benefits. In fact, it is leading the segment in terms of providing benefits; however, you'll not get Netflix app access with the Airtel packs.

