PTron announces Musicbot portable Bluetooth speaker for Rs 699

PTron today announced the launch of 'Musicbot', a compact portable Bluetooth speaker. Musicbot connects wirelessly to a smart device or tablet and delivers a whole new level of listening experience.

PTron Musicbot is a mini wireless Bluetooth speaker that claims to offer impressive sound quality and performance in a sleek design. PTron Musicbot's design helps create a 360-degree sound field. The Bluetooth speaker is compact enough to be carried wherever you go as it fits in the palm of your hand.

PTron Musicbot is launched in black color, at an introductory price of Rs 699 on leading e-commerce portal LatestOne.com. It claims to provide four hours of battery backup.

Features & specifications:

Bluetooth: v4.2

Transmission Range: 10M

Speaker Size: 40mm

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

Impedance: 4 ohms

Output: 3W

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: >80dB

Battery Capacity: Built-in 500mAh

Play-time: Up to 4 hours (depending on the volume level)

Working Voltage: 3.7V Micro USB

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "PTron is upping the mobile accessories game and producing the finest range of personal mobile audio devices. Musicbot is a pocket-sized beauty designed to cater to the needs of music lovers whose lifestyle demands both fun and sophistication. Bluetooth 4.2 helps deliver clear sound and seamless connections."

Previously, PTron also announced the launch of 'Sportster', sports Bluetooth earphones. It comes with a dual lock design, which combines a behind-the-ear hook with in-ear ear-tips for a secure fit. PTron Sportster is sleek, lightweight and sweat-proof for people who perform the intense workout. It connects without a wire to any mobile or Bluetooth-enabled device and offers a backup of up to five hours.

PTron Sportster also offers a built-in microphone to provide users with call capabilities. It comes in three colors - red, blue and white, at an introductory price of Rs 899 on the e-commerce portal LatestOne.com.

Besides, the company launched 'Pride', wired earphones with a metal shell and 9 mm speakers that claim to provide a rich stereo sound experience. PTron Pride comes with a metal shell that enhances bass giving it a subwoofer effect.