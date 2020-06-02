ENGLISH

    Realme Smart TV First Sale Today At 12 PM: Price And Offers

    By
    |

    Realme Smart TV that entered the Indian market has last week is all set to go on sale for the first time today. Well, this smart TV marks the entry of Realme into the smart TV market segment. It carries affordable pricing just like the other similar offerings from rival smartphone brands. And, it comes with impressive features as well.

    Realme Smart TV First Sale Today At 12 PM: Price And Offers

     

    Realme Smart TV Sale And Offers

    The Realme Smart TV will go on sale for the first time today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. It has been launched in two different sizes such as 32-inch and 43-inch panels. Notably, these two variants of the Realme TV are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999.

    When it comes to offers, buyers who choose to buy the Realme Smart TV from Flipkart will get 6 months of free trial of YouTube Premium. Also, there is standard EMI payment option on both the channels. The company offers a one-year warranty and another year of warranty on the panel. Also, it provides doorstep installation services across the country.

    Realme Smart TV Specifications

    Realme Smart TV 32-inch model features a HD-ready resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and the 43-inch model of the smart TV feature a FHD-ready resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The other specifications of both the variants of the smart TV are similar. Both the variants have 400 nits of brightness and support for HDR10. This smart TV runs Android TV 9 Pie and has Google Play Store, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube pre-installed.

    The hardware aspects include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage space and a MediaTek MSD6683 SoC. There is a four-speaker system with 24W sound output, two full-range drivers, and two tweeters for detailed audio output. The other aspects of the first Realme smart TV include Bluetooth 5.0 and Dolby Audio.

     

    Should You Buy?

    The Realme Smart TV features a premium and bezel-less design, capable hardware, improved audio output, Google Assistant support for voice controls, an impressive display, and much more. This makes it one of the best budget smart TVs that we can purchase right now in the market. Given that it is priced competitively, if you are looking for an affordable smart TV, then you can head on to purchase it in today's sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
