Realme Smart TV With HDR10 Launched In India: Priced Starting Rs. 12,999
After months of wait, the Realme Smart TV has been announced. It is one of the budget smart TVs in the Indian market and comes in two variants - one with a 32-inch panel and the other with a 43-inch panel. The launch of this smart TV marks the entry of the smartphone brand into the smart TV market segment. And, it will be pitched against rivals such as Xiaomi, Blaupunkt, Vu, Sanyo and other budget smart TV brands in the market.
Notably, the Realme Smart TV was slated to be unveiled during the MWC 2020 tech show earlier this year and got postponed after the event got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Later, it was believed that the smart TV will be launched sometime in the second quarter of this year.
Realme Smart TV Price And Availability
The Realme Smart TV 32-inch variant carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999 and the bigger 44-inch variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. This new budget smart TV will go on sale on June 2 at 12 PM. Initially, it will go on sale via realme.com and Flipkart and later it will be available via offline retailers.
Realme Smart TV Specifications
The 32-inch Realme Smart TV has a HD-ready resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels while the 43-inch variant has a FHD-ready resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Besides this difference, there is no other difference between the two in terms of specifications and features.
The Realme Smart TV runs Android TV 9 Pie and is bundled with Google Play Store. Also, it is pre-installed with Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. Under its hood, the Realme Smart TV comes with 400 nits brightness, support for HDR10, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It uses a MediaTek MSD6683 SoC as MediaTek processors are touted to be best suited for smart TVs.
Other aspects of the Realme Smart TVs include a four-speaker system with 24W sound output, two full-range drivers, and two tweeters for better and detailed audio output. Also, there are features such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Dolby Audio.
