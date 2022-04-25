Realme Smart TV X Full HD Features And India Price Revealed; Launching On April 29 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is hosting a grand event on April 29 to launch several products in India. The brand confirmed it will bring the Realme Smart TV X Full HD which will be available in two screen sizes - 40-inch and 43-inch.

Besides, the official site of the brand has revealed some features and design of the upcoming Realme Smart TV X. Now, the latest development has brought a few more specifications and expected pricing of the Realme Smart TV X. Let's dive into details.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD Design & Features Revealed

Realme already confirmed the upcoming smart TV will come with bezel-less display and quad speaker setup with a 24W Dolby Audio speaker. The latest info by MySmartPrice reveals the Realme Smart TV X series will be available in black color option. It is also said to feature a floating design panel and a direct-lit backlight feature. The floating design indicates the bezel-less design and the bezels available on the smart TVs will measure just 5.76mm.

The report also stated that the direct-lit LED backlighting feature will use the LED lighting across the back of the smart TV directly to the LCD screen. The feature is also said to help the device to offer more brighter pictures. In terms of features, both variants of the Realme Smart TV X will come with a Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels. They will support HDR 10 content and Chroma Boost feature.

Furthermore, both TVs will be powered by the MediaTek quad-core processor with ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. In addition, they will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD Expected Pricing In India

In terms of pricing, the Realme Smart TV X is expected to be announced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 in India. In this range, the Realme smart TV will compete the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV 5A that is launching on April 27. Additionally, the launch event of the Realme Smart TV X Full HD will be live-streamed via the brand's YouTube channel on April 29 at 12:30 IST.

Best Mobiles in India