Realme Set To Launch 5 New Products In The Coming Week; Here's What's In Store

Realme is on a launch spree. Within two weeks of launching a flagship handset, a mid-range device and a premium Windows notebook, the brand is now all set to launch a total of five new consumer devices in India. Slated for April 29, the grand launch event will introduce another flagship smartphone, budgeted truly wireless earbuds, a smart TV and an affordable Realme tablet for price-conscious buyers.

Another value flagship offering- a new handset from the Realme GT smartphone line-up will be unveiled in a separate launch event before April 29. While the brand is hosting a physical event in New Delhi for the grand launch, you can live stream the launch on April 29, 12:30 pm on realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. Let's find out everything about the new Realme devices.

Realme GT Neo 3

The GT Neo 3 has been making waves on the internet for over a month. Touted as the world's first 150W fast-charging smartphone, the handset's battery is claimed to have a refuelling capacity of 50% in just five minutes. The smartphone will come powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC and is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The GT Neo 3 will most run Android 12 out-of-the-box with the custom RealmeUI 3.0 skin on top.

A direct competitor of the Realme GT Neo 3- the OnePlus 10R has similar specifications and design similarities. The OnePlus 10R is also expected to launch in the coming week.

Next in line is an 8.7-inch tablet for price-conscious tablet lovers. Dubbed as the Realme Pad Mini, the mid-range tablet will be powered by a 6,400mAh battery cell and is touted to flaunt the slimmest build in the segment. Notably, the Realme Tab Mini will be priced lesser than the previously launched Realme Pad, which flaunts a bigger 10.4-inch 2K IPS display. The Pad Mini will most likely feature a 1080p display and a stereo speaker setup.

Budget TWS Earbuds & Android Smart TVs

Next in line is a pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds- Buds Q2s. Realme is promising a long-lasting battery life of up to 30 hours of total playback on one full charge. The Realme Buds Q2s will come equipped with a 10mm large dynamic bass driver and will offer support for quick charging.

The fourth product in the line-up is going to be a Smart TV combo flaunting screen sizes of 40-inch and 43-inch. Both variants will have Full HD resolution panels supported by 24W Dolby Audio quad speakers. Touted to come with the latest Android TV platform, the new Realme Smart TVs are expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000.

Realme GT2 Smartphone?

Last but not the least; Realme will also unveil a new value flagship offering under its GT line-up. The device will most likely be unveiled a day or two before the big launch event. This particular handset is going to be a slightly less powerful iteration of the recently launched Realme GT 2 Pro. The Pro variant boasts a 2K AMOLED display (120Hz) and is powered by the best-in-business Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Notably, Xiaomi is also gearing up for a big launch event in the coming week. The technology giant will unveil its 2022 flagship handset- the Mi 12 Ultra along with a tablet and a new smart TV. Both brands will fight neck to neck to gain a bigger user base in one of the biggest and most competitive market, i.e. India.

