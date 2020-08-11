Realme Smart TVs Available Offline From Over Thousands Royal Club Stores News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to increase its market share in the smart television segment, Realme has announced that its TVs are now available at 1,250 offline stores across India. Initially, smart TVs were available on online platforms only, such as realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme Smart TVs Price And Offers

Realme has launched two screen sizes, such as 32-inch and 43-inch. The smart televisions are priced at Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 21,999, respectively. In addition, the smart televisions come with a one-year warranty, including a one-year warranty on the panel. Besides, the company promises to offer after-sales services in 48 hours in 17000+ pin codes.

Realme Smart TVs Specification

The Realme smart TVs come with a premium and bezel-less design. It offers brightness up to 400nits and Chroma Boost picture engine that the company can provide 20 percent screen brighter. It is powered with MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor, and it runs Android 9.0. It features Google Assistant that allows you to control the television with a voice.

Moreover, both the 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs come with all leading applications like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. Besides, smart TVs allow you to download more than 5000 apps from the Play Store.

Apart from that, the smart television features Dolby Audio, two sets of speakers, 24W Quad Stereo speakers, and one tweeter. The smart television supports Bluetooth 5.0 multiple wireless connections, all-in-one remote control, 2.4GHz WiFi, and Infrared. It also comes with 2 USB ports, SPDIF, DVB-T2, ethernet ports, and three HDMI ports.

Realme Might Launch C12 And C15 Smartphone Soon

Meanwhile, Realme is likely to launch two smartphones in the country. The Realme C15 and the C12 have been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards. The Realme C15 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch display, Helio G35 chipset, and Android 10 operating system. The Realme C12 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, 6,000 mAh battery, Android 10, and the Helio P35 processor.

