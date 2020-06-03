Realme To Launch 55-Inch Smart TV In India Soon

ENGLISH

    After launching a 32-inch and a 43-inch smart television in the country, Realme is now planning to bring a 55-inch premium screen size. This development comes after the company has sold 15,000+ smart TVs in just 10 minutes in the first sale.

    The exact details about the upcoming launch are yet to be shared by the company. The company has recently launched 32-inch and 43-inch smart televisions at the price of Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 21,999, respectively. The Realme's CEO also shared the news of 15,000+ smart televisions. The tweet reads: " 15,000+ units sold in less than 10 minutes! By far the Fastest Sale by any TV brand in BAU days."

    Realme 32-Inch And 43-Inch Smart Televisions: Details

    The Realme smart televisions come with the MediaTek 64-bit quad-core processor. It has two speakers at the bottom, one tweeter which helps you to get proper surround sound. The smart televisions come with ultra-high brightness up to 400 nits and bezel-less designs. Apart from that, smart TVs run Android 9.0 and come with Google Assistant support.Additionally, you get YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. The smart televisions allow you to download more than 5000 applications from the Play Store.

    Well, there is no information about the 55-inch screen size, but it is expected that smart television will have a QLED display, and it will be overpriced. Besides, the upcoming smart television is likely to compete with OnePlus 55-inch screen size. Both, the 55 Q1 and the Q1 Pro are priced at Rs. 69,990, and Rs. 99,990. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also planning to new smart TV with the same size, which will have the same screen size, and it will be named as the OnePlus Q2 series.

    Realme To Launch X3 SuperZoom Smartphone Soon

    Meanwhile, Realme is launching the X3 SuperZoom smartphone in Indonesia on June 16, 2020. In fact, the company is likely to bring the same smartphone in India on the same day. The smartphone is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will have a 6.57-inch full high-definition display. Furthermore, it will have a 4,200 mAh battery.

    Read More About: realme
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
