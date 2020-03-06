Realme TV Lineup Expected To Launch In Second Quarter In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme has just launched the Realme 6 series and the new Realme Band in India. At the same time, the company is also venturing into launching smart TVs in the Indian market. The announcement was made at the online launch event, where Realme Mobiles CEO Madhav Sheth said that the Realme TVs will hit the Indian market shelves.

Realme TV: What To Expect

Presently, a lot of mobile manufacturers including Xiaomi and OnePlus have launched their smart TVs. Realme will soon be adding to the list. The announcement notes that there's a new Realme TV lineup coming soon for the Indian customers, but there's no mention of an exact launch date.

From the looks of it, Realme's product portfolio will diversify to include wearables and smart home category. This includes smart speakers, smart home appliances, soundbars, and certainly smart TVs. What's more, Sheth also mentioned that the first of the Realme smart TVs will launch in the Indian market.

Realme TV Launch Date And Expected Features

This isn't the first time Realme has teased a smart TV lineup. Sheth had previously noted in an interview that the Realme smart TV will be launched in the second quarter this year in India. It was also believed that the company would unveil the smart TV lineup at the MWC 2020 event, which was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

For now, not much is known about the specifications, features or the price of the Realme TV. The Realme executive, however, did note that the Realme TVs will be focusing on providing optimal sound quality, a good design, and visual enhancements. It is also expected that users can control the smart TVs with the new Realme Link hub app. Since the launch in imminent, more teasers are expected to drop soon.

