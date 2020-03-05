Just In
- 28 min ago Vivo S1 Pro Receives A Price Cut In India
-
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Holi Discount Sale: Attractive Offers On Smartphones You Can Avail
- 4 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Could Be Nearing: RAM, Storage, Color Variants Out
- 4 hrs ago Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64MP Samsung GW1 Sensor Launched In India: Price And Specs
Don't Miss
- Movies Rashami Desai On Her Divorce With Nandish Sandhu: ‘I Was Going Through Depression’
- Sports Coronavirus Impact: Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup
- News Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 53
- Lifestyle Can N95 Masks Protect You From Coronavirus Spread?
- Finance 4 Ways To Block Your SBI ATM/Debit Card
- Automobiles Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On Company’s Official Website: India Launch Possible?
- Travel Women's Day Special : Great Weekend Getaway Ideas For Female Travellers
- Education Coronavirus Updates: CBSE Allows Face Masks And Sanitizers Inside Exam Centre
Realme Launches Fitness Band With Heart-Rate Monitoring In India
Realme has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited fitness band in India. The company has been teasing its band for the last five months, and now it will be selling at Rs. 1,499 in the country. The newly launched fitness band will be available on the company's website, Amazon and offline stores.
Realme Band: Specifications
The Realme Band comes with a 0.96-Inch TFT-LCD display along with 160 x 80 pixels. The newly launched Realme band is powered with a 90 mAh battery, which can last for nine days without heart rate function on, as per the Realme's claims. In addition, the company said that it will take two hours to charge the band.
The band comes with nine modes such as yoga, Cricket, walking, running, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, and fitness. It also features a heart rate, sleep detection, steps throughout, calories, distance, automatic screen orientation, weather forecast. Furthermore, the band comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Furthermore, the band includes Bluetooth 4.2, and it runs Android 4.4 and higher. However, there's no support for GPS and NFC.
Apart from that, the company has launched two smartphones in the country. The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro are paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the Realme 6 Pro comes in 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The newly launched smartphones will be available on Flipkart and Realme. com from March 13, 2020.
The Realme 6 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display along with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone features the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display.
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
19,990
-
13,999
-
62,899
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999