Realme Launches Fitness Band With Heart-Rate Monitoring In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited fitness band in India. The company has been teasing its band for the last five months, and now it will be selling at Rs. 1,499 in the country. The newly launched fitness band will be available on the company's website, Amazon and offline stores.

Realme Band: Specifications

The Realme Band comes with a 0.96-Inch TFT-LCD display along with 160 x 80 pixels. The newly launched Realme band is powered with a 90 mAh battery, which can last for nine days without heart rate function on, as per the Realme's claims. In addition, the company said that it will take two hours to charge the band.

The band comes with nine modes such as yoga, Cricket, walking, running, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, and fitness. It also features a heart rate, sleep detection, steps throughout, calories, distance, automatic screen orientation, weather forecast. Furthermore, the band comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Furthermore, the band includes Bluetooth 4.2, and it runs Android 4.4 and higher. However, there's no support for GPS and NFC.

Apart from that, the company has launched two smartphones in the country. The Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro are paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the Realme 6 Pro comes in 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. The newly launched smartphones will be available on Flipkart and Realme. com from March 13, 2020.

The Realme 6 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display along with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone features the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Ultra Smooth display.

Best Mobiles in India