Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme Band India Launch: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme is all set to launch its new of smartphone series today in India. The company is said to launch the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, alongside the company is also said to launch its Realme Band for the first time. The highlights of the upcoming smartphones are punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate quad camera setup. The Realme 6 is said to be powered by a MediaTek processor, whereas the Realme 6 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Earlier the company has decided to conduct a launch event at a physical location, but it has decided to change the plan and host an online launch due to concern over coronavirus. Here's how you can watch the live streaming of the launch event.

How To Watch Realme 6 Launch Live Stream

Realme is going to launch the new smartphone series via live stream which will broadcast via Realme India's official YouTube channel. The live stream will kick start at 12:30 PM IST. You can also watch the live stream here from the embedded link.

Realme 6 Pro And Realme 6 Expected Price In India

According to the reports the Realme 6 Pro will be launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 13,999, while the Realme 6 is expected to be priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant. Both the smartphones are expected to be available via e-commerce site Flipkart and Realme.com. The availability of both smartphones will be announced at the launch event only.

Realme 6 Pro Expected Specifications

The Realme 6 Pro is teased to flaunt a 90Hz refresh rate display with full-HD+ resolution and dual punch-hole camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. On the optical front, the Realme 6 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup with 64MP primary camera with 20x zoom. The device is also expected to pack a 30W Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Realme 6 Expected Specifications

On the other hand, the Realme 6 will also sport a similar display like Realme 6 Pro. However, some teaser images suggest that the smartphone will feature a single punch-hole camera design and the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 SoC. Right now there is no information available about the RAM and storage configuration about the smartphones

Realme Band Expected Specifications

Meanwhile, the company is also expected to launch its most awaited smart band alongside the launch of the new Realme 6 series. The Realme Band is said to arrive with nine sports modes with built-in USB Direct Charge port which will allow the user to plug the fitness tracker direly to the supported adopter. The fitness tracker is also expected to pack a color touch display. The smart band comes with IP68 certification which makes it water and dust resistant.

