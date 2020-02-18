Realme 6 Launch In India Could Be Imminent

Recently, the Realme 6 Pro name was confirmed, thanks to the IMDA certification listing. Following the same, the upcoming smartphone was also spotted on the WiFi Alliance certification database revealing some of its key details. Now, the Realme 6 has been spotted on the Indian e-commerce portal Flipkart hinting that the launch of the device could be imminent.

Realme 6 Launch Tipped

The Realme 6 has been listed for the Flipkart affiliate partners. It has been shared by the Twitter-based tipster @stufflistings. However, once reports regarding the same starting making rounds on the internet, the device has been taken down by Flipkart. Maybe, it was an accidental listing of the Realme 6 page even before an official confirmation about its launch by a developer. Whatever it is, this listing hints that the device's launch in India is nearing.

Realme 6 Pro Confirmed

Realme 6 Pro moniker surfaced online as the device was spotted on the Thailand IMDA certification database. The listing confirms its moniker, which was already spotted on the BIS certification database last month hinting the India launch of the smartphone sometime soon. It was spotted with the model number RMX2061, which was also seen in the EEC certification listing previously.

Realme 6 Details Out

The Realme 6 WiFi Alliance certification listing confirms the support for dual-band WiFi (both 2.4GHz and 5GHz). The other details revealed by the certification database include Android 10, which could be topped with Realme UI and a MediaTek MT6785T (G90) processor. As of now, the other details pertaining to the device's camera, battery, etc. remain unknown.

Having said these, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company to know more about the Realme 6 series smartphones.