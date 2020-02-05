ENGLISH

    Realme 6 Pro Name Confirmed By IMDA Listing

    Realme is one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands that is coming up with many new offerings of late. The latest offering from the company is the Realme 5i with quad cameras at the rear. Also, it is all set to unveil the Realme C3 in the country. In the meantime, there are speculations regarding upcoming smartphones in the Realme 6 series.

    Realme 6 Pro Name Confirmed By IMDA Listing

     

    In a recent development, the Realme 6 Pro moniker surfaced online as the device was spotted on the Thailand IMDA certification database. The listing confirms its moniker, which was already spotted on the BIS certification database last month hinting the India launch of the smartphone sometime soon.

    Realme 6 Pro Certification Details

    Going by the images revealed by the certification database IMDA, the Realme 6 Pro carries the model number Realme RMX2061. Notably, a device with the same model number was spotted on the European EEC certification and BIS certification previously but the name of the smartphone wasn't clear back then.

    The one common thing with all these certification listings is that none of them reveal the possible internal specifications of the alleged Realme 6 Pro. Given that it has started appearing on certification databases, we can expect it to see the light of the world sometime in the coming months. However, one aspect that we expect to see is the presence of a single punch-hole selfie camera at the top center.

    What We Think

    As the Realme 5 series was launched with quad cameras at the rear, we can expect the upcoming Realme 6 series to also arrive with a similar camera arrangement with noticeable improvements. And, there is an increased possibility for the upcoming smartphones including the Realme 6 Pro, the recently rumored Realme 6i, Realme C3 slated to be unveiled on February 6, and others to run the Realme UI, which is based on ColorOS 7.

     

    Having said these, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company to know more about the Realme 6 series smartphones.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
