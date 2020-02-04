Realme C3 India Launch Set For February 6: Competition With Other 4GB RAM Smartphones

Going by the recent teasers and speculations, the Realme C3 is believed to be launched with a new lineup of mid-range chipsets from MediaTek.

It has also been revealed that the upcoming smartphone will run the company's custom skin, Realme UI. Eventually, it will be one of the most affordable smartphones to run the latest build of Android.

The Realme C3 is believed to arrive with a capable dual-camera module at its rear, a tall 6.5-inch display, a juicy 5000mAh battery, which is the biggest in the budget price point, and many other goodies. Having said that, here we have listed some Realme C3 rivals with 4GB RAM in India right now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Splash proof (P2i nano coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix Hot 8

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera + 5MP depth sensing camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Motorola Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery with 10W charging

Tecno Spark Power

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP +8MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Nokia 6.1 Plus

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix S5 Lite

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5

16MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display

2GHz Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor

2GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + VGA Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

Fingerprint(iACE2X Only)/Face Unlock

3050 MAh Battery

Motorola One Macro

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 10W charging

HTC Wildfire X

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs