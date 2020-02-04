Just In
Realme C3 India Launch Set For February 6: Competition With Other 4GB RAM Smartphones
Realme is gearing up to make its first launch of 2020, the Realme C3, which is a budget smartphone. The device is slated to be unveiled In India on February 6 and is being teased continuously as we are nearing its launch date. The Realme C3 is believed to be an advanced offering that brings notable improvements in terms of both the hardware and software.
Going by the recent teasers and speculations, the Realme C3 is believed to be launched with a new lineup of mid-range chipsets from MediaTek.
It has also been revealed that the upcoming smartphone will run the company's custom skin, Realme UI. Eventually, it will be one of the most affordable smartphones to run the latest build of Android.
The Realme C3 is believed to arrive with a capable dual-camera module at its rear, a tall 6.5-inch display, a juicy 5000mAh battery, which is the biggest in the budget price point, and many other goodies. Having said that, here we have listed some Realme C3 rivals with 4GB RAM in India right now.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Splash proof (P2i nano coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Hot 8
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Action
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core with Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Motorola Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery with 10W charging
Tecno Spark Power
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (720 x 1548 pixels) HD+ AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP +8MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix S5 Lite
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
- 16MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 12 Air
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Quad-Core Helio A22 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + VGA Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- Fingerprint(iACE2X Only)/Face Unlock
- 3050 MAh Battery
Motorola One Macro
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) Max Vision display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 10W charging
HTC Wildfire X
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) 19:9 display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 with 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh (typical) built-in battery with 10W charging
