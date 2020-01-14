Realme UI Top Features Detailed: Screen-Off Display, Dual Earphone Connection And More

Realme UI Features

The Realme UI is based on Android 10 and backed by the newly launched ColorOS 7. It is touted to be designed keeping the young users in mind. The company claims that the new interface adheres to the concept of Real Design, which is designed to provide a simplified experience to users. Having said that here we detail the key features of Realme UI.

Realme UI's Focus Mode is meant for distraction-less productivity. It comes with an improved 3-finger screenshot capability as well. And, there is a list of custom ringtones and wallpapers too.

Customization Options

The company has added a range of customizations such as animations, icons, and system colors as well. The app icons use the core elements in common household item and their shape and size can be customized. For instance, you can choose between Square, Sqcircle, Circle and other icon shapes similar to Android 10 and third-party fonts as well.

Screen-Off Display

One of the notable aspects of Realme UI is the Screen-Off display feature. It is something similar to Always-On Display and shows the time, notification count, and battery details even when the screen is turned off. We are yet to know how many Screen-Off Display presets will arrive with Realme UI.

Private Information Protection

Realme seems to be serious about protecting user data. We say so as the company has introduced an option that protects personal data. The Private Information Protection option will prevent other apps from reading Contacts, Call History, Messages, etc.

Dark Mode

Realme has already rolled out a system-wide Dark Mode and almost all the devices from the company have the feature. This is possible by applying Dark Mode to select third-party apps. However, we need to wait to know if the company is in plans to add more functionality to Dark Mode with the Realme UI.

Dual Earphone Connection

Dual Earphone connectivity is another new feature that the Realme UI will bring. It lets users to use both wired and wireless Bluetooth earphones at the same time. Using the feature, both the headphones can receive the same media audio but calls with be diverted to Bluetooth earphones.

Furthermore, the smart sidebar will also be rolled out to the Realme smartphones with the Realme UI. It lets users add shortcuts for frequent apps to the sidebar. And, the company has announced that it will show recommendations to promote apps as well as links. However, the company will bring an option to turn off content recommendations in a few seconds.