Realme 3 Pro To Be First To Integrate Company’s Proprietary UI News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially launched its first 5G phone -- the Realme X50, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. This is also the first phone from the company to officially embrace Realme UI based on ColorOS 7. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India has officially confirmed that the Realme UI will also available for select smartphones in India.

On a similar note, Realme has also announced a beta testing program for the Realme UI. Users who own the Realme X2 and comply with some requirements can apply for the beta testing program.

Users who wish to participate in the beta testing program have to sign-in an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) along with an ID proof like the Aadhaar card. Beta testers are not allowed to share screenshots or features of Realme UI anywhere before the official launch.

Participate Here

Introducing "realme UI" powered by the quantum animation engine for great screen fluency.

It is fast and trendy featuring new system colors, icons & wallpapers.#realme3Pro users will be getting it this month.



RT if you want me to reveal all the features. pic.twitter.com/JXSz4Xah2t — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 7, 2020

What Is Realme UI?

Realme UI is a re-skinned version of the ColorOS based on Android 10 OS. The company has already confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone in India to officially receive Realme UI based update. It is expected to include most of the ColorOS 7 and is likely to offer new icons and a theme, exclusive for Realme phones.

As per the roadmap shared by the company, the following smartphones will receive Realme UI update within 2020. The Realme 3 Pro and the Realme XT will be the first set of smartphones to get this update in January 2020.

The Realme X and the Realme 5 Pro will be updated to the new Realme UI in February, whereas the Realme X2 Pro users have to wait till March and the Realme 3 and Realme 3i users will get this update in April. A total of 11 smartphones are eligible for the Realme UI update including the upcoming Realme 5i.

Best Mobiles in India