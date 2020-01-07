Realme 5i With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Cameras Officially Announced: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has added a new smartphone in its budget-friendly Realme 5 smartphone lineup. The Realme 5i is the latest offering by Oppo's former subsidiary. The device has been officially unveiled in Vietnam and is the fourth model in this lineup. The earlier launches in this series include the Realme 5, Realme 5s, and the Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 5i Key Specifications And Features

The Realme 5i is launched with a similar set of hardware as the standard Realme 5. The only distinction is in terms of camera hardware. Starting with the display, the Realme 5i is announced with a 6.5-inch display that has an HD+ resolution and a "mini-drop" which is nothing but the waterdrop notch.

The device features a vertically-aligned quad-camera setup which is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The remaining cameras onboard are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.

The rear camera is equipped with super night mode, slow-motion, and 4K@30fps video recording. The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor and is launched in two different RAM and storage configurations.

You can choose from 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. In the software department, the handset will ship with Android Pie OS layered with a custom Color OS 6.0.1 skin on top. The handset is said to get an Android 10 update in the future along with a new Realme UI. However, there is no word in its arrival just yet.

Additional features on the handset include a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear panel, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and standard connectivity options like VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Realme 5i Price And Availability Details

The Reale 5i is launched at VND 3,690,000 which roughly translates to Rs. 11,500 for the 3GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM model is priced at VND 4,290,000 which is somewhere around Rs. 13,273. The handset has been announced in blue and green colors and has already gone up for sale on Vietnam. The device's official launch in India is set for January 9, 2020.

